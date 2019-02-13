2,000-year-old painted terracotta figures found in eastern China

Chinese archaeologists have found painted terracotta figures dating back to the West Han Dynasty, local media reported Wednesday.

According to China Daily, at least 16 painted terracotta figures from 202 B.C.- 8 A.D. were discovered in East China's Shandong province.

"This is the first time painted terracotta has been unearthed in the Jiaodong Peninsula, which includes Qingdao, Yantai and Weihai," the daily said.

A collection of painted terracotta figures dating back to the West Han Dynasty (202 BC-8 AD) has been discovered on the outskirts of Qingdao, East China's Shandong province. This is the first time painted terracotta has been unearthed in the Jiaodong Peninsula. #archaeology pic.twitter.com/Iu1vVUWs49 — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) February 13, 2019

The archaeologists had begun excavation last June with the help of drones and satellite navigation.

"The terracotta figures were identified to be warriors and servants," the news report said.

Quoting the director of Qingdao Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, Lin Yuhai, the report said that one of the biggest challenges the excavation team faced would be preserving the figures' paintwork.