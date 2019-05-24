   
Head of ancient Roman goddess statue found near Colosseum

ROME
Reuters File Photo

Archaeologists have discovered a remarkably well-preserved head from an ancient Roman statue near the Colosseum, Rome's city council said on Friday.

According to a statement, the white marble head is slightly larger than life-size and dates back to the imperial period, which roughly spans from the first century BC to the third or fourth century AD.

It is thought to depict a goddess, the council said.

It was found on the Via Alessandrina, which runs almost parallel to the Via dei Fori Imperiali, the large avenue that leads to the Colosseum.

On Facebook, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi called the discovery "amazing."

