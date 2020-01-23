Stone tools from Paleolithic era unearthed in Malaysian caves

Over 100 prehistoric Paleolithic artifacts estimated to date back 17,000 years have been found in several caves in Gunung Pulai in northern Malaysia's Kedah province, according to the National Heritage Department.

Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported Tuesday that archaeologists had unearthed various stone tools, fragments of pottery and river limpets in excavations carried out in Kelambu, Tembus and Akar caves between April and October last year.

The findings are important because they indicate that the area was inhabited in prehistoric times, much earlier than the Sungai Batu archaeological site in Merbok. It also gives clues about prehistoric people's diets.

The items discovered have been sent off to the Institute of the Malay World and Civilization (ATMA), National University of Malaysia (UKM) and University of Malaya's (UM) Geology Department for further examination.

Authorities said excavations will continue in the region, and they expect new items to be unearthed in February.