More than 1,000 soldiers dismissed over FETÖ links

Some 1,164 military personnel have been sacked for their suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) since Turkey lifted its two-year state of emergency on July 18, 2018, according to security sources.

The state of emergency came into force after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by FETÖ. Some 601 land forces personnel, 188 naval forces personnel and 375 air force personnel have been dismissed and 106 retired soldiers have been stripped of their ranks, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Investigations continue into personnel who may be affiliated with FETÖ in command headquarters, and other institutions of the National Defense Ministry, the sources added.