Video allegedly showing CHP's Edirne mayor cheering on coup night prompts furor

A video published by Güneş daily on Thursday showed main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)'s Edirne mayor Recep Gürkan allegedly cheering upon hearing the news that the July 15, 2016 coup was underway, leading to a furor on social media.

In the video, Gürkan is seen on the stage of a bar in the city on Turkey's northwestern border with Greece and Bulgaria.

"We experienced such a night 36 years ago," Gürkan is seen saying in the video, pointing to the brutal 1980 coup led by Kenan Evren.

"We are now going through the same night again. At that time, we didn't know about it. But now we do. Cheers!" he is seen celebrating.

After the video emerged, a criminal complaint was filed against him for praising the coup.

Not denying his remarks, Gürkan said that "no one can call himself a traitor."