Turkish security forces seize illegal medications at Hatay Airport

Turkish security forces seized 891 boxes of illegal medications hidden in dessert packages in an anti-smuggling operation at Hatay Airport in southern Turkey, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Acting upon intelligence, Iskenderun Customs Enforcements Units conducted the operation in the airport. Noting suspicious behavior of a passenger who was to fly to Bahrain from Hatay via Istanbul and attempted to board the plane without making any customs declaration, the security forces searched the passenger's belongings, the statement said.

Illegal medications – some of which were hidden in containers for baklava, a famous traditional Turkish dessert – were found in the suspect's baggage.

Preliminary investigations found that the illegal medications were produced without quality control or supervision and may have contained harmful ingredients.

Investigations related to the case continue, the ministry said.