UAE spy arrested by Turkey commits suicide in prison

One of the two UAE spies apprehended by Turkey earlier this month committed suicide in Silivri prison on Sunday, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

In a written statement, the prosecutor's office said prison guards discovered Zaki Y. M. Hasan's lifeless body hanging from a bathroom door in his cell on Sunday morning.

The statement said an investigation was launched into the suspect's death and a forensic examination and autopsy will be performed on Hasan's body.

Turkish authorities arrested the two intelligence operatives, who confessed to spying on Arab nationals on behalf of the UAE, in Istanbul.

Local media previously reported that both suspects were detained on April 15 but according to the statement, Hasan was arrested on April 19.

One of them is suspected of having connections to the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed more than six months ago by a Saudi hit squad.



The two UAE nationals were detained as part of an investigation led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the two were referred to a court to be arrested on charges of military, political and international espionage.

The Daily Sabah learned that the suspects, the second identified as S.S., also said that the aim of the spy ring was to create an anti-Turkey structure. S.S. came under the radar of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for his meetings and was taken under physical and technical surveillance, according to government officials. The MIT also detected that he was gathering information from his contacts in exchange for money.