Daesh member sentenced to six years

A Turkish court Tuesday sentenced a person to six years and three months in prison for being a member of the Daesh terrorist group. Enes Savaş was convicted by the Adana 12th Heavy Penal Court. Savaş spent 20 days at a Daesh camp in Syria in 2015, a witness told the court.

At least 319 people have lost their lives in Daesh terror attacks in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

The terrorist group is blamed for a string of terror attacks in Turkey that killed dozens of people over the past four years in Istanbul and Ankara as well as in cities in the southeast.

According to official figures, some 2,000 people were arrested, and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey, while around 70,000 people were denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group. Security forces have also foiled at least 10 attack plots