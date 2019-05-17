4 suspects in 2016 terror attack on Istanbul's Vodafone Park get record 4,890 years in prison

Four suspects involved in the PKK terror attack that killed 47 people outside of Vodafone Park in Beşiktaş district in Dec. 2016 were handed a record sentence for each of the victims.

The 27th Istanbul Heavy Penal Court on Friday handed 47 aggravated life sentences to each of the perpetrators, who will serve a combined 4,890 years.

Of the 27 defendants, 14 were also given aggravated life sentences.

Two blasts took place outside the Vodafone Arena, home ground of Istanbul giants Beşiktaş, on Dec. 10 and though the apparent target was riot police officers deployed for the Turkish Süper Lig match against Bursaspor.

The bombings killed 38 police officers and nine civilians and injured 243 others.

The attack was claimed by the PKK's suicide team known as the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), which is also responsible for a series of suicide attacks and car bombings directed at security and civilian targets.