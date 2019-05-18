17 Daesh suspects captured in Samsun

Counterterrorism police in the northern city of Samsun captured 17 suspects linked to the terrorist group Daesh in operations on Friday. All were Iraqi nationals, and police found digital material for Daesh propaganda in the suspects' possession.

Dozens were arrested in earlier operations against Daesh in Samsun, a city popular among migrants in Turkey's Black Sea province. Samsun was scheduled to host a youth festival on Sunday that was also to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to official figures, some 2,000 people were arrested, and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey.