   
INVESTIGATIONS
CATEGORIES

17 Daesh suspects captured in Samsun

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 18.05.2019 00:08

Counterterrorism police in the northern city of Samsun captured 17 suspects linked to the terrorist group Daesh in operations on Friday. All were Iraqi nationals, and police found digital material for Daesh propaganda in the suspects' possession.

Dozens were arrested in earlier operations against Daesh in Samsun, a city popular among migrants in Turkey's Black Sea province. Samsun was scheduled to host a youth festival on Sunday that was also to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to official figures, some 2,000 people were arrested, and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Investigations An Istanbul court handed down aggravated life sentences for 14 defendants...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS