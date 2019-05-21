2 nabbed for home invasion of tycoon, wife

Two suspects were captured yesterday in connection to a home invasion which targeted Cemalettin Sarar, the CEO of Sarar Group, a leading garment company, and his wife Zehra in the western city of Eskişehir late Sunday.

The suspects were identified as a man and woman, and the woman was thought to be a Moldovan national who was employed as a maid in the house of the Sarar couple, media outlets reported.

Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported that three suspects wearing ski masks raided the home with the assistance of the Moldovan suspect who left the key on the door and tied the hands and legs of the couple with duct tape. They later proceeded to break into a safe in the house and fled with money and jewelry.