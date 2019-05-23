10 arms smuggling suspects detained in central Turkey’s Konya

Turkish security forces detained 10 suspects, including a police officer, in relation to an arms smuggling incident in an operation in central Turkey's Konya province.

The anti-smuggling units of the provincial security directorate launched the operation on Wednesday in central Selçuklu district following a probe into the incident that was launched three months ago.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had also produced counterfeit money and filtered them into the market.

Police seized some 88 unregistered firearms and 12,000 forged euro coins in an office belonging to one of the suspects. About 8,500 forged euro coins were also found in the vehicles belonging to the suspects identified as A.Ç. and Y.B.

Suspects identified as Y.B., Y.K., I.K., and A.Ç., who was a police officer in the Istanbul Security Directorate, were later arrested by a court on the grounds of "counterfeiting money." The suspects identified as F.M.K. and H.K. were arrested by the court for "arms smuggling," while the suspects identified as H.S., C.D., E.K., and K.U. were arrested on both charges.