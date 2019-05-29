2 boys drown in Istanbul dam

The bodies of two boys were found hours after they went missing while swimming in the reservoir of Alibeyköy Dam in Istanbul Tuesday.

Divers retrieved the body of 13-year-old Hakan Y. and 14-year-old Ahmet A. from the water, which they jumped into to get relief from the scorching heat, which reached 30 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The weather forecast shows that a heat wave hailing from Africa will grip the city throughout the week and warned the public against exposure to direct sunlight and to be cautious while swimming in bodies of water they are not familiar with.