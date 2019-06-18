Iraqi Daesh suspect arrested in Bolu

A man accused of serving as a militant for the terrorist group Daesh in Iraq was arrested in the northern Turkish province of Bolu on Monday.

The 27-year-old Iraqi national Qasim Ahmed A. was captured at a square by counterterrorism police investigating Daesh presence in the area.

The terrorist group is blamed for a string of terror attacks in Turkey that have killed at least 319 people over the past three years in Istanbul and Ankara, as well as cities in the southeast. Foreigners looking to join Daesh in Syria have mostly attempted to use Turkey as their crossing point. Turkey has taken significant measures against foreign Daesh members and has urged Western countries on intelligence cooperation.