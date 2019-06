More than 1.2 million cannabis hemp plants were seized in an operation in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır Friday. Authorities say it was the largest amount of hemp to be seized in a single operation in recent years.

Security forces raided 26 locations in the province's Lice and Hazro districts in their operations and seized the hemp in large swathes of fields.

Around 337 kilograms of heroin were also found buried in barrels near the hemp fields.