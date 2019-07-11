2 DHKP-C terrorists sentenced to life over Turkish prosecutor's killing

Two members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) terrorist group were given aggravated life sentences on Thursday in the case of Turkish prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz's killing.

The Istanbul 27th High Criminal Court sentenced Mustafa Koçak and Murat Canım to aggravated life sentences for violating the constitution, 27 years on murder charges, 12 years on charges of limiting freedom, three years for violating law No. 6136 and fines of 2,700 Turkish lira ($476).

Three other defendants — Mithat Öztürk, Deniz Özel, and Cengiz Özel — each received terms of between six and 11 years in prison on charges of aiding a terrorist organization.

The court ruled for the continued detention of remaining accused defendants, and for the continuation of judicial control for one other defendant.

On March 31, 2015, Turkey was rocked by an unprecedented crisis at a major courthouse complex in Istanbul. Kiraz, a prosecutor, was taken hostage by unknown gunmen and a haunting photo of him with a gun to his head was later seen on social media.

The photo was released by two suspected members of the DHKP-C. About nine hours later, gunshots rang out inside Kiraz's office in the Çağlayan courthouse complex and police units in position outside of the building rushed in.

Kiraz was killed by two DHKP-C militants, Şafak Yayla and Mustafa Doğruyol, who were killed in the ensuing clash with police. The incident raised concerns regarding the security of courthouses and the DHKP-C threat, as the terrorist group has stepped up attacks in recent years