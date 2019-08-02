Police seize $15M in counterfeit banknotes

Turkish police Thursday seized $15 million in counterfeit banknotes in Istanbul, security sources said. Police arrested four suspects for using the fake banknotes in an operation, said the sources.

The suspects allegedly swindled a businessman by introducing themselves as traders. They offered to sell him dollars at low rates during a meeting at a cafe in Istanbul and took $5,000 from him as collateral.

Police acted on evidence found in footage from security cameras installed at the cafe and raided the suspects' residence and cars in the Ataşehir district of the province.