Suspect in 4.7 million euro robbery caught

One of two suspects involved in the robbery of 4.7 million euros from a van carrying cash for banks, was captured in Istanbul, authorities announced yesterday.

The suspect, identified as Mehmet Emin G. had a fake ID on him when night watchmen stopped him in Istanbul's Fatih district for suspicious behavior and discovered he was a wanted man.

Twenty-four suspects were detained after Burak E., a security chief working for a company tasked with money transfer between a bank and companies, grabbed two bags of cash from a van and fled. Burak E. was captured days after the robbery on June 25 while nine others were remanded in custody. Mehmet Emin G. was accused of aiding and abetting Burak E.