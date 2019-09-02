Security forces detain so-called bomb technician for Daesh terror group in southern Turkey

Turkish security forces detained a suspect who was reportedly responsible for bomb-making within the Daesh terrorist organization, in a counterterrorism operation in southern Turkey's Osmaniye province, the governor's office said in a statement Monday.

The counterterrorism branch of the Gendarmerie General Command teamed up with provincial gendarmerie units from Osmaniye to capture the suspect.

The Syrian national identified as U.E. illegally crossed into Turkey in 2017 and was working for the Daesh terrorist group as a so-called bomb technician, investigations revealed.

The statement added that the suspect had also been involved in armed conflicts on behalf of the terrorist organization.

A Turkish court later ruled for his arrest.

Amid fears that Daesh terrorists who fled Syria could travel to Europe and Turkey, authorities have heightened crackdowns on the terrorist group with almost daily operations to capture suspects.

The country is at the forefront of efforts to quell threats from the terrorist group, which partly depends on foreign recruits for fighters.

Some 4,043 terrorists, including 1,858 foreigners, were detained by Turkish forces, while 61,158 people from 148 countries were barred from entering Turkey, and 6,151 were caught and extradited between 2011 and 2018.