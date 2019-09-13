Dozens face trial over FETÖ's exam fraud

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office has launched lawsuits against 213 people, mostly the wives of former military officers linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), over fraud in a 2010 public exam, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The defendants face prison terms of up to 30 years for cheating on the 2010 Public Personnel Selection Exam (KPSS), which selects public employees.

The indictment says FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen sought to take over the state by planting group members in the public sector.

The defendants are accused of taking questions and answers from the terrorist group's members before the exam that was held on July 10, 2010.

Along with charges of membership of a terrorist group, the defendants are also charged with defrauding public agencies and forgery.

Thousands face trial while some were convicted in the 2010 exam fraud case earlier after authorities launched an investigation in 2015.