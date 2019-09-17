FETÖ int'l network has more than 6,000 members, prosecutors say

The Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) international network involves more than 6,000 members, an investigation by the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office has found.

FETÖ is accused of carrying out the July 15, 2016, coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured 2,200. The group faces a barrage of investigations in the aftermath of the bid, orchestrated by the group's military infiltrators.

Three prosecutors at the chief prosecutor's office drafted a list of FETÖ suspects abroad, based on earlier probes and investigation files sent by other prosecutors from across Turkey.

Thousands of names were analyzed for their connections to the terrorist group. The investigations are still underway on FETÖ's country networks, while prosecutors prepare arrest warrants and extradition requests.

On top of the list is the group's leader, Fetullah Gülen, who lives in a retreat in Pennsylvania, U.S.

Gülen still runs the international network, prosecutors say, adding that the terrorist group abroad pursues a similar model of organization it maintained in Turkey.

For decades, FETÖ planted its members into the judiciary, law enforcement, military and bureaucracy before moving to seize state power, first in 2013 with a disguised coup attempt and then in the summer of 2016.

Prosecutors say the group's members continue their activities abroad without interruption and keep admitting students to their schools. FETÖ's international network is mainly composed of schools and companies it runs, from the Americas to Asia.

Prosecutors also cite that FETÖ members try to infiltrate the state agencies in countries they are active in like they did in Turkey. They single out Belgium and Germany as the two countries with the highest concentration of FETÖ networks.

They are also very active in Malaysia, North Macedonia, South America and African countries, according to the prosecutors. Security sources say FETÖ members can easily receive asylum in Germany and Belgium in particular, while they had little access to Britain among other European countries.