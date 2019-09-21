74 face arrest in probe into FETÖ's army network

The Chief Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 74 suspects on Friday in an investigation into the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). The suspects are accused of being part of the group's secret network in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and all were active-duty soldiers. Operations were launched in 30 provinces to capture the suspects.

Security sources said 25 of the suspects were staff of the Land Forces Command, seven from the Air Force, 10 from the Naval Forces, 30 from the Gendarme Command and two others were staff of the Coast Guard command.

They were identified in an investigation into their links to FETÖ's civilian handlers of military infiltrators.

Prosecutors say they contacted their handlers or their handlers contacted them via public payphones to avoid attention and arranged secret meetings where they relayed instructions by FETÖ's higher cadres.

The terrorist group is accused of carrying out the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people, through its military infiltrators. A large number of suspects, from generals to noncommissioned officers, as well as civilians helping the putschists, were arrested in a barrage of investigations after the coup attempt was foiled.