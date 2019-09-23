They are everywhere: Turkey warns US of FETÖ threat

Since Turkey has found no tangible response to its calls to the United States for a joint fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), a top Turkish official reiterated the call with a chilling video about the group.

"Dear Americans, you are very wrong if you believe Fetullah Gülen's cult is only Turkey's problem. It is very much yours, since his sinister cult embezzles American taxpayers' money," the Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted yesterday. The video he shared with the hashtag "#Bewaretheyareeverywhere" outlines activities of the group in the United States.

FETÖ is implicated in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Prosecutors say the attempt that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others is the work of military infiltrators of the terrorist group. Turkey has repeatedly sought the extradition of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen from the United States to no avail. Gülen, seen in the video shared by Altun as he curses anyone opposing his group, lives in a well-protected compound in Pennsylvania.

The video, spliced with shots of U.S. charter schools and Gülen's luxurious retreat, along with graphics of donations to U.S. politicians, is a stark warning to the American public.

"Fetullah Gülen controls his evil and criminal network, FETÖ, that has tentacles across the globe," a voice-over in the video says.

"FETÖ has around 200 schools in the U.S. where 60,000 students study. The charter school system has been used by FETÖ to illegally funnel money and provide fraudulent jobs to its followers," according to the video.

"The FETÖ network in the U.S. is much more influential than you think. They bribe politicians. Thanks to this corrupt scheme, FETÖ enjoys powerful support in the U.S. Did you elect these politicians to represent your interests or promote a cult's dangerous activities?" the video asks American taxpayers.

"They're very skilled at manipulating the system. They disguise their true agenda. Don't be fooled. Don't let them get away with financing a criminal scheme through American taxpayers' funds and hold [all relevant] people accountable who protect them."