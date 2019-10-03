Istanbul police bust int'l drug network

Turkish security forces seized a major haul of drugs and arms while conducting operations at eight different locations in Istanbul on Sept 15-30.

The seized material included 1,800 kilogram of skunk, a genetically modified marijuana, 60 kg of heroin, eight kg of resin cannabis, three guns and 300 bullets.

Acting on an intelligence tip, anti-narcotic police teams conducted raids and busted an international network. During six operations conducted in eight districts, 14 suspects including two foreigners were arrested. They appeared before a court, which remanded them to police custody.