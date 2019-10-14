10 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in Konya

Ten people were arrested over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group during a counter terror operation in the southern Turkish province of Konya on Sunday.

The Syrian and Iraqi nationals were allegedly preparing attacks in Konya and other provinces in Turkey. One of the suspects was a woman, according to Anadolu Agency.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists that also took them to Syria.

According to official figures, at least 2,000 people have been arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey in the past few years, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group.