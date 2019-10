Security forces arrested 34 out of 41 wanted suspects in an investigation into the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the central city of Kayseri have issued arrest warrants earlier in the investigation into the terrorist group's "cells."



Operations were carried out in 15 cities to capture the suspects.

Among the detainees were soldiers, police officers and civil servants who were earlier expelled from their public sector jobs for suspected links to the group.