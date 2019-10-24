Over 4,500 kg of marijuana seized from PKK

Turkish security forces seized over 4,500 kilograms of marijuana and nearly 185,000 cannabis sativa roots during an operation against the PKK terrorist group in the country's southeast Thursday.

The operation was carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command of the Lice district of Diyarbakır province and a total of 4,562 kilograms of marijuana and about 184,900 cannabis sativa roots were seized, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

Two suspects were arrested in the anti-terrorism and anti-drug operation that started on Oct. 22 in the district. Also, two shelters used by the terrorists and handmade explosives buried underground were destroyed.

The PKK is a major presence in international drug trafficking. In Europe, the PKK controls 80% of the illicit drug trade and reaps some $1.5 billion a year, according to the Interior Ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.