20 foreign Daesh suspects detained in Turkey's Ankara

Turkish security forces on Monday detained 20 suspects linked to Daesh terror group in capital Ankara.

All detainees held in the anti-terror operation were foreign nationals.

The suspects were detained in a joint operation by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), a source said.

They were taken from their hideouts spread across the city and will be referred to the migration office for deportation, the source added.

The detentions come in the wake of the killing of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria by the U.S. military Sunday.

Turkey has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 different countries in recent years, while dismantling terror cells and safe houses providing logistical assistance to the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq or plotting attacks inside the country.

The country's efforts against Daesh made it a primary target for the terrorist group, which carried out numerous gun and bomb attacks targeting security forces and civilians, including the country's deadliest terror attack, which killed 102 people and wounded 400 others in a twin suicide bombing at a rally in capital Ankara, on Oct. 10, 2015.