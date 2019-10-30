Turkey nabs 100 Daesh suspects plotting Republic Day attacks

Turkish security forces have detained 100 Daesh suspects planning attacks across the country, head of the General Directorate of Security said Wednesday.



The terror suspects were plotting attacks targeting the Oct. 29 Republic Day celebrations, Mehmet Aktaş said.



According to Aktaş, 26 separate anti-terror operations were conducted across 21 Turkish provinces.



He also stressed that Turkey's fight against various terror groups, including Daesh, the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) will continue with determination.



Turkey has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 different countries in recent years, while dismantling terror cells and safe houses providing logistical assistance to the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq or plotting attacks inside the country.



The country's efforts against Daesh made it a primary target for the terrorist group, which carried out numerous gun and bomb attacks targeting security forces and civilians, including the country's deadliest terror attack, which killed 102 people and wounded 400 others in a twin suicide bombing at a rally in capital Ankara, on Oct. 10, 2015.