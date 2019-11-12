   
INVESTIGATIONS
CATEGORIES

12 PKK-linked suspects detained in Turkey's Izmir

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 12.11.2019 10:17
Updated 12.11.2019 10:20
emAA/em
AA

Turkish security forces detained 12 people for their suspected links to the PKK terror group on Tuesday in the western province of Izmir.

The counterterrorism branch of the province launched a simultaneous operation to apprehend the suspects.

The province’s prosecutor office had previously issued detention warrants for the 12 people.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Investigations The founder of an organization that trained the White Helmets, a Syrian...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS