Ahmet Altan, former editor-in-chief of Gülenist daily Tafaf, re-arrested

Turkish security forces arrested former editor-in-chief of a Gülenist daily Ahmet Altan over his links with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) late Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Istanbul prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for a recently released member of FETÖ, the terror group responsible for the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The warrant was issued for Ahmet Altan, who was recently sentenced to over 10 years in prison for aiding the terror group but was released on Nov. 4 under judicial control.

After prosecutors objected to his release on Nov. 6, a court sustained the objection and revoked the decision to release him.

The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which martyred 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.