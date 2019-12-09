Police detain 2 FETÖ suspects on Turkey-Greece border

Turkish security forces apprehended two suspects with links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in northwestern Turkey's Edirne province Monday as the pair attempted to cross into Greece.

The FETÖ suspects, identified only by their initials, F.Ç. and A.B., were detained on the border by the anti-smuggling branch of the local security directorate, along with four others helping to organize their illegal crossing. Media reports said the organizers were identified as İ.A., M.A., S.A. and AA, and were members of the same family as the suspected terrorists. The suspects were later transferred to the courthouse after medical check-ups.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.