Police seize 29 historic artifacts in central Turkey

ANADOLU AGENCY
YOZGAT, Turkey
Published 09.12.2019 18:51
Updated 09.12.2019 19:39
Security forces seized 29 historic artifacts in central Turkey's Yozgat on Monday. (DHA Photo)
Security forces in central Turkey's Yozgat confiscated 29 historic artifacts in an anti-smuggling operation on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, provincial gendarmerie units stopped and searched an Ankara-bound passenger bus.

The historic artifacts, including 13 Hellenistic and Roman era coins, seven metallic human figurines and some other objects were found in the suitcases belonging to a suspect identified only as O.U.

The findings were delivered to Yozgat's Museums Directorate while the suspect was detained for smuggling.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Turkey every year to stop the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage.

The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreign visitors each year.

