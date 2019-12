Gendarme teams seized three Torahs in an anti-smuggling operation in the northern province of Bolu on Tuesday.



The books, consisting of parchments of sheep or cow skin and with covers gilded with gold, were found in a car at a checkpoint in the province's Gerede district. Officials said the books were "invaluable."

Three suspects in the car were detained on charges of smuggling artifacts. They were released with judiciary control.