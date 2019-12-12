Irish woman nabbed with cache of guns in southern Turkey

Turkish security forces seized Thursday a cache of illegal weapons in an anti-smuggling operation in southwestern Turkey's coastal town of Bodrum.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-smuggling branch of the provincial security directorate stopped a U.K.-licensed vehicle, which was later found to have left from the Bodrum harbor area for the Greek island of Kos.

Police found a total of 45 smuggled guns hidden in different parts of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a Northern Ireland citizen, was later arrested by a court. Police are further investigating the case.