Authorities clamp down on bootleg liquor ahead of New Year's Eve

Turkish authorities are reinforcing efforts to shutdown the production and sale of illegal liquor ahead of New Year's Eve, as the bootleg beverages made from methyl alcohol have already caused the deaths of some 27 people in seven provinces across the country since the beginning of 2019.

Security forces have been targeting bootleg liquor producers in nationwide operations. Most of the drinks contain methyl alcohol, a product usually reserved for paints, perfumes and chemical cleaning products.

Patients who suffer from an intake of methyl alcohol can be saved if diagnosed early enough; however, permanent health problems such as loss of vision can follow.

The symptoms of methyl alcohol intoxication include severe abdominal pain, involuntary muscle cramps in the body, impaired vision and double vision. Recently, a record haul of 256 tons of bootleg liquor and hundreds of thousands of bottles, bottle caps, labels and fake tax stickers were seized in simultaneous operations across several provinces.

The number of suspects detained in raids targeting the country's largest bootleg liquor network revealed since Thursday has reached 80, while 33 others are still being sought by police. Units from the anti-smuggling directorate of Istanbul Police Department initially inspected 602 venues, including restaurants, bars and liquor stores, launching investigations and issuing fines for 147 businesses.

The investigation also found that bootleg liquor producers were boiling and distilling methyl alcohol in water tanks to lower costs while obtaining either original tax stamps en masse from several registered liquor producers or printing fake stamps. The network also used foreign stamps and labels to make certain liquors look as though they had been bought from duty-free stores while printing Turkish Airlines (THY) labels on some bottles to make them look more convincing for potential buyers.

The recent raids lead to the seizure of 256,000 liters of methyl alcohol estimated to be used for nearly 1.5 million bottles of bootleg liquor. In addition, 33,964 bottled bootleg spirits ready for distribution, worth TL 14.2 million ($2.44 million), were confiscated. The police also found 427,051 liquor labels, 1.17 million fake tax stickers, 1,255 foreign stamps, 500 Turkish Airlines stamps, 460,000 bottle caps and safe caps, 64,891 empty bottles, 197,000 cork stoppers, 80 empty plastic cans and two handguns, as well as two hunting rifles and bullets.