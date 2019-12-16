   
Main opposition CHP's Urla mayor arrested over FETÖ links

Published 17.12.2019 00:15
The district mayor of Urla in western İzmir province, main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) İbrahim Burak Oğuz, was arrested on Monday evening over alleged links to high-ranking Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members.

According to the findings of the investigation, Oğuz contacted FETÖ's so-called "secret imams" and communicated with them over the phone.

The mayor was transferred to a court on duty, where he was arrested.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. FETÖ is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

