Turkish police reveals new details on former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

Turkish police Wednesday revealed more details on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's stunning escape from house arrest in Japan.

According to the details of the investigation reported by the official Anadolu Agency (AA), Ghosn departed his house in Osaka inside a large box used for musical equipment on Dec. 29 and arrived at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 with a private plane bearing the tail number "TC-TSR."

Police said Ghosn debarked the plane in Istanbul on foot and was driven to another plane with "TC-RZA" tail number 40 meters away, which then departed immediately at 5:50 a.m. Okan K., the manager of the company responsible for Ghosn's transport who was arrested later, also left as a passenger inside the same plane. He came back to Istanbul at 10:15 a.m.

Two people who were also on the plane who brought Ghosn to Istanbul, U.S. national Michael T. amd Lebanese national George Antoine Z., arrived in the international terminal of Istanbul Airport at 6:02, cleared passport exit procedures at 10:02 and 10:04 a.m. and left Istanbul on a Middle East Airlines (MEA) flight at 12:20 p.m.

The red notice issued by Interpol for Ghosn on Jan. 2 upon Japan's request reached Turkish authorities on Jan. 6, sources said.

Five suspects have been under arrest in Turkey since Jan. 3 over Ghosn's escape

Ghosn was out on bail in Japan on financial misconduct charges before he fled the country for Lebanon in late December.

Under the terms of his bail, he was only allowed to use the internet via a designated computer located at the law firm of Junichiro Hironaka, one of his attorneys.

Ghosn is due to address the media later Wednesday in Beirut, where he has pledged to supply evidence that the allegations against him were a "plot" to prevent him from more closely aligning Nissan with its French partner Renault.

Ghosn's sensational November 2018 arrest kicked off a rollercoaster saga that culminated with his astonishing escape on a private plane last month.

Hironaka has said he was "dumbfounded" by news of Ghosn's escape, which he learned about from the media.

Nissan has insisted Ghosn should be held accountable for his "various acts of misconduct," saying Tuesday it would continue to pursue legal action against him.

Ghosn hit back in a statement issued by his French defense team saying Nissan's investigation was "initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn."

The statement accused the firm of conducting an investigation that was "fundamentally flawed, biased, and lacking in independence from its inception."