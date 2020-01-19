5 FETÖ suspects detained in Eskişehir

Police forces in Turkey's central Eskişehir province detained five people in an operation against Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) infiltration into the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

According to the police, the suspects were sought with an arrest warrant issued by chief public prosecutor's offices in İzmir and Ankara.

The suspects included three active-duty soldiers and an expelled officer, the police said.

The terrorist group is known for its widespread infiltration of the army, law enforcement, judiciary and bureaucracy. It first attempted to overthrow the government in 2013 with its infiltrators in the judiciary and the Turkish National Police. It failed, and the group faced increased scrutiny.

When the news broke that the military was preparing to launch a mass purge of FETÖ-linked officers in August 2016, the group moved to prevent it with the coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured about 2,200 others. Strong public resistance ultimately stopped the coup, and the coup's ringleaders, including generals, were arrested. Since then, tens of thousands of people linked to the group and the coup attempt have been detained or arrested, while trials were launched into the group's wrongdoings.