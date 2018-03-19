Muslim engineer sues after Kansas flap over Malaysian flag

A Muslim aerospace engineer has sued the Spirit Boeing Employees Association for religious discrimination stemming from a party at a lake in Wichita, Kansas.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Friday on behalf of Munir Zanial, a Malaysian national of Indian ancestry.

The association declined to comment.

Zanial rented the group's lake last year to host a party to celebrate Malaysian Independence Day. The lawsuit alleges the association reported him out of fear he used the lake to hold a Daesh meeting.

It alleged an American flag that had been "desecrated Daesh symbols." But the flag was actually a Malaysian flag and the guests included people of Malaysian Indian ancestry, some wearing hijabs.

Spirit filed a complaint with the FBI, and the association terminated his rental benefits.