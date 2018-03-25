Another Turkish mosque in Germany attacked with Molotov cocktails

A mosque was attacked with Molotov cocktails in the German city of Kassel early Sunday.



Security cameras recorded the moments when four unidentified attackers hurled bottles filled with flammable liquid at the Yunus Emre mosque of the European Turkish Association at around 04:30 a.m. local time.



While the whole building did not catch fire, the mosque's windows were broken and its walls were damaged.



Mustafa Koç, chairman of the cultural center which houses the mosque, said that they shared the footage of the attack with police officers and said that he hopes the attackers would be captured soon.



"We find it worrying that attacks like these continue. We urge authorities to confront similar attacks that are carried out by unidentified perpetrators with care," Koç said, adding that he urges the Turkish community not to be provoked by the attacks.

At least 38 mosques have been vandalized in Germany since January 2018 according to official numbers.

Attacks on mosques have recently increased, especially by supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group after Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats posed by the region to Turkey.

Turkey recently delivered a diplomatic note to Germany, asking for immediate measures to protect Turkish community from YPG/PKK violence.

Germany has a 3 million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are second- and third-generation German-born citizens of Turkish descent whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with nearly 14,000 followers among the country's Kurdish immigrant population.

Turkey has long asked for more serious measures against the PKK, which uses the country as a platform for their fund-raising, recruitment, and propaganda activities.