Turkish VP urges international community to take action against anti-Muslim crimes

Vice President Fuat Oktay urged the international community to take action against anti-Muslim ideology, xenophobia, xenophobia, radicalism and racism.

Speaking at a news conference before heading to New Zealand on Saturday, Oktay said a joint global stance is not just necessary but is critical.

"Taking effective precautions against issues linked to anti-Muslim ideology has become more than just an obligation, it has become vital. The international community must undertake responsibility in this regard," Oktay said.

The vice president's remarks come after an Australian-born terrorist killed at least 49 Muslim worshippers in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

The vice president is heading to New Zealand with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to make evaluations for a new road map following the heinous attack.