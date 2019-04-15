   
ISLAMOPHOBIA
CATEGORIES

Anti-Muslim message posted on Swedish party's Twitter account

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published 15.04.2019 18:51
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019 (Reuters Photo)
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019 (Reuters Photo)

A racist message urging followers to like the post for a "dead Muslim" was posted from Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party's Twitter account, which got hacked on Monday, a statement by the party said.

A shocking message reading "One like = one dead Muslim" was posted from the ruling party's account, which was hacked at 2.00 a.m. local time (0000GMT).

The party took a hold of the control of the account at 9:30 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the statement said.

The hackers also wrote that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has resigned and joined the army as a lieutenant.

In addition, a message reading "sale of drugs is free" was also posted by hackers.

"The messages have nothing to do with us and we will file a criminal complaint," said the party's spokesman Asa Soderen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Islamophobia A suspected far-right extremist verbally and physically assaulted...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS