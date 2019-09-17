   
ISLAMOPHOBIA
CATEGORIES

Far-right extremists target mosque in the Netherlands, hang anti-Islam banners

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published 17.09.2019 00:25
Updated 17.09.2019 00:28

A group of far-right extremists targeted a mosque in the Netherlands' Almere city in an Islamophobic attack, media reports said Monday.

The extremists hung banners bearing anti-Islam on the Abou Bakr Assadik Mosque's walls. "Islam must be stopped," "No to mosques," read some of the banners.

The far-right "Rechts in Verzet (Right in Resistance)" movement claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement they shared on their social media accounts.

The administration of the mosque also shared photos of the banners on their social media account, with a statement saying: "Nothing can be achieved in this way. Completely unfair and childish."

The same group had also claimed responsibility for a similar attack in January 2018, in which anti-Islam banners were hung in front of the Emir Sultan Mosque in Amsterdam along with a headless model.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Islamophobia Canada's Green Party fired one of its candidates in the upcoming Oct....
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS