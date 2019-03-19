Huge fire engulfs Istanbul factory

A fire that broke out in an Istanbul factory in the early hours on Monday was still blazing when Daily Sabah went to print with firefighters struggling to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire at the chemicals factory in Hadımköy, a remote district dotted with factories, is not known. An enormous cloud of black smoke rose from the factory, darkening the flames beneath.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said that 73 fire trucks and 173 firefighters were dispatched from all around the city to put out the flame in the three-story factory that covers some 10,000 square meters.