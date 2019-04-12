Woman falls to death from Galata Tower

An unidentified woman fell to her death from Istanbul's famous Galata Tower yesterday. It is unclear whether she committed suicide or tripped over and fell by accident. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The 67-meter-high tower situated on the city's European side is a popular tourist attraction.

Constructed in 1348, long before the Ottoman rule of the city, the tower overlooking the Golden Horn houses a restaurant at the top and a narrow panoramic terrace crowded with visitors year-round.