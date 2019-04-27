Turkish waiter saves choking tourist's life at Istanbul restaurant

A Turkish waiter saved the life of a tourist man eating a meal with his family at a posh Istanbul restaurant near the Bosporus.

The 22-year-old waiter Turgut Dikmen successfully performed abdominal thrusts after seeing the family panic as the man choked at the restaurant located in Kuruçeşme district.

He told said immediately took action to save the man's life, thanks to his confidence after receiving first aid training.

"I don't even remember what happened at that moment. I just focused on the [choking] man and tried to save him," Dikmen told the Anadolu Agency and added that he was happy to have saved someone's life.

Restaurant administrator Enis Ersavaştı said they provided the first aid training as part of compulsory workplace safety training required by the state, which has proved extremely effective in saving somebody's life.

He also said Dikmen will be sent to a certification training program for additional training.