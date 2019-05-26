Democracy and Freedom Island off Istanbul coast to be inaugurated this year

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday said a new island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated in waters near Istanbul by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters on the island in the Sea of Marmara, Erdoğan touted the renamed piece of land, remaking it from a infamous isle to an honorable one.

Turkey's Yassıada, one of the Princes' Islands notorious for jails and trials from the 1960 military coup, was renamed Democracy and Freedom Island ın 2013.

Yassıada, once seen as a symbol of some of the darkest days of Turkish democracy, is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.



The island is where Adnan Menderes, Turkey's first democratically elected prime minister, along with all the leading Democratic Party (DP) members, was jailed and tried after the May 27, 1960, military coup.

Four years of work have changed the island into the home of a massive complex where a 125-room hotel, a 600-seat conference hall, a mosque, museum and exhibition halls, as well as cafes and restaurants are now located. Workers are putting the final touches on the construction work on the 18.3-hectare island.

Menderes and his two ministers, Hasan Polatkan and Fatin Rüştü Zorlu, were three of the 15 sentenced to death at the trials held on Yassıada, which was a no-go zone for decades. While the rest were pardoned, the death sentences of the three leading politicians were carried out on the nearby Imralı Island soon after the decisions were handed down by military tribunals.

Menderes was the founder of the Democrat Party (DP) in 1945, which broke from the Republican People's Party (CHP) that had been governing the country as a single-party system since the founding of the republic and led it in the first multiparty elections in 1946. In the 1950 elections, the DP won a parliamentary majority and ran the country until the May 27, 1960 military coup. Menderes is seen as the first democratically elected prime minister of the country. His term saw significant changes to counter the strict secularist policies of the preceding CHP era that alienated significant portions of the nation, coupled with economic reforms and major diplomatic realigning, including membership to NATO. The DP is seen by many as the predecessor of the liberal-conservative political movements of the Justice Party (AP) of the 1960s and 1970s, the Motherland Party (ANAP) of the 1980s and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The 1960 coup paved the way for future coups and coup attempts as the military, which viewed itself for a long time as the sole custodian of democracy, overthrew governments they did not like. Another significant coup followed 20 years later, disrupting democracy once again. Turkey was on a steady political path with no shaky coalition governments for more than a decade when soldiers, this time those aligned with a terrorist group, tried to seize power in 2016. A total of 251 people were killed and many more were injured when soldiers associated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) attempted to overthrow the government and killed civilians opposing them three years ago.