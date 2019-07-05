PTT's revolutionary vessels to offer postal services at sea across Turkey

Turkey's state-run Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) has launched the "Sea Postal Services," a revolutionary service developed using specially designed vessels to reach touristic sites experiencing a population surge in the summer months.

PTT General Manager Kenan Bozgeyik told a publicity meeting that the new system will allow people to use PTT's services at sea, for the first time in the world.

Bozgeyik noted that the sea postal services is the fruit of around 3.5 years of work to transform the PTT into a more mobilized form to ensure that they reach more people everywhere.

"The sea postal vessel will enable us to make sure that we reach the hard-to-reach citizens on time," Bozgeyik said.

Bozgeyik noted that the services will be initiated in Istanbul and will be followed by the southern resort towns of Marmaris and Bodrum as well as islands in various places in the country.

The sea postal services will allow people who are unable to reach a PTT outlet on land to carry out all transactions, including cash transactions, postal and logistics services.