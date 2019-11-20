2019 sees drop in non-violent crime rates in Istanbul

The rate of non-violent crimes threatening public order fell in Istanbul over the first 10 months of 2019 compared to the same period the previous year, a statement by the governor's office said Wednesday.

The statement announced that the number of burglaries had fallen 28%, from 16,927 cases in the first 10 months of 2018 to 12,144 cases this year, while cases of theft from vehicle also fell by 33% from 16,251 cases to 11,107, over the same period.

Cases of theft in the workplace decreased some 18%, from 7,559 to 6,218. Cases of vehicle theft have significantly dropped with some 33% from 2,891 to 1,942.

Furthermore, incidents of pickpocketing have decreased for some 17% from 1,291 to 1,074, while drug-related offenses dropped 24% from 35,065 to 26,734, according to the statement.

Crime rates in areas not governed by the police but rather under the jurisdiction of gendarmerie units, especially rural areas located on the outskirts of the city, were also included.

Burglaries in those areas decreased 15% from 131 to 111, while workplace thefts decreased by 52% from 138 to 66, auto theft decreased by 66% from 71 to 24, theft from vehicles decreased from 30 to 20 by 33%, fraud cases decreased by 15% from 27 to 23 and extortion cases decreased from 16 to 10 by dropping 38%.

The statement noted that cases of pickpocketing in the gendarmerie-controlled areas dropped by 100%. Pickpocketing cases that were recorded three in the first 10 months of 2018 were revealed to be zero this year.

Istanbul, with a population of more than 15 million, attracts criminals both Turkish and foreign, with police and gendarmerie units continuing in their active struggle to maintain public order, peace and security throughout the city, the statement added.